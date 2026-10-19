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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal among top states in tobacco-free youth campaign

Himachal among top states in tobacco-free youth campaign

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:54 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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Himachal Pradesh has been selected among the best-performing states in the Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign 3.0 (TFYC 3.0), with the award scheduled to be presented on October 28 in New Delhi.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu credited the achievement to the sustained efforts of the state Health and Family Welfare Department and lauded its successful implementation of the campaign.

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The state has been recognised in the larger state category for its performance across several key areas, including public awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco, compliance with tobacco-free educational institution norms, enforcement of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003, and the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (PECA), 2019.

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The campaign also focused on promoting tobacco-free villages, expanding social media engagement and strengthening capacity-building initiatives.

Launched in 2023 to mark World No Tobacco Day, TFYC aims to prevent tobacco use among young people and encourage cessation. The ongoing third edition is a 60-day campaign built around six key strategies.

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