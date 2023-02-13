Himachal and Goa to collaborate on tourism promotion

Shimla, February 13
Himachal Pradesh and Goa will collaborate to increase tourism through mutual cooperation, an official release here said on Monday.
The two states will design special packages to promote foreign and domestic tourism. The proposal was discussed in a meeting between Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and his Goa counterpart Pramod Sawant in the western state on Sunday, the release stated.
आज गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री श्री प्रमोद सावंत जी से भेंट की । इस दौरान हिमाचल के विकास, दोनों राज्यों मे पर्यटन और व्यापार को बढ़ावा व नशे और नशीले पदार्थों पर रोकथाम आदि मुद्दों पर भी चर्चा हुई। pic.twitter.com/vfmBCDGUsB— Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) February 12, 2023
Stressing on a joint strategy, Sukhu said Himachal Pradesh and Goa are India's best tourism states and, combined, have tremendous potential to become a unique destination -- thus boosting the economy and providing more job opportunities.
A wide range of tourist-specific packages interlinking the two states will be designed to enhance foreign and domestic tourist influx, he added.
Both the states will also work on evolving a mechanism for the specific purposes of tourism and trade, he said.
The two chief ministers also discussed having a series of marine-mountain-themed science workshops and events exchange programmes between students of both states to better understand the ecosystems, according to the release.
