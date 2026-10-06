DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal and Punjab Gorkha Association donates Rs 17L to flood-hit Nepal

Himachal and Punjab Gorkha Association donates Rs 17L to flood-hit Nepal

article_Author
Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, Updated At : 10:47 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Members of the Himachal & Punjab Gorkha Association and Army veterans hand over a cheque at the Embassy of Nepal, New Delhi.
Advertisement

Expressing solidarity with victims of the devastating flash floods in Nepal, the Himachal and Punjab Gorkha Association (HPGA), along with members of the Bhagsu Veteran Club and Army veterans residing in Greater Noida, donated Rs 17 lakh to the Prime Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund (Nepal).

A five-member HPGA delegation handed over the cheque, equivalent to over 27 lakh Nepali rupees, to Dr Surendra Thapa, Chargé d’Affaires at the Embassy of Nepal, New Delhi, on Monday.

Advertisement

The delegation was led by HPGA president Ravinder Singh Rana and included general secretary PS Burathoki, vice-president Sarwan Thapa, cashier Pawan Gurung and 90-year-old veteran Dhirender Thapa.

Advertisement

They were joined by Col Arjun Gurung, Kokila Gurung, Maj Gen Gopal Gurung and Dr Amrita Gurung from Greater Noida. The contribution also included donations from members of non-Gorkha communities in Dharamsala and Greater Noida, reflecting the wider spirit of solidarity with the flood-hit people of Nepal.

Dr Thapa expressed gratitude to the HPGA and its members for their humanitarian gesture and recalled the centuries-old cultural and people-to-people ties between India and Nepal.

Advertisement

Rana said the association hoped the initiative would further strengthen the close bonds between the two countries, aptly described by the traditional expression ‘Khoon-beti-roti ka rishta’. The association said the assistance was a humble expression of brotherhood with the people of Nepal during their hour of need.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts