Himachal and Punjab Gorkha Association donates Rs 17L to flood-hit Nepal

Expressing solidarity with victims of the devastating flash floods in Nepal, the Himachal and Punjab Gorkha Association (HPGA), along with members of the Bhagsu Veteran Club and Army veterans residing in Greater Noida, donated Rs 17 lakh to the Prime Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund (Nepal).

A five-member HPGA delegation handed over the cheque, equivalent to over 27 lakh Nepali rupees, to Dr Surendra Thapa, Chargé d’Affaires at the Embassy of Nepal, New Delhi, on Monday.

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The delegation was led by HPGA president Ravinder Singh Rana and included general secretary PS Burathoki, vice-president Sarwan Thapa, cashier Pawan Gurung and 90-year-old veteran Dhirender Thapa.

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They were joined by Col Arjun Gurung, Kokila Gurung, Maj Gen Gopal Gurung and Dr Amrita Gurung from Greater Noida. The contribution also included donations from members of non-Gorkha communities in Dharamsala and Greater Noida, reflecting the wider spirit of solidarity with the flood-hit people of Nepal.

Dr Thapa expressed gratitude to the HPGA and its members for their humanitarian gesture and recalled the centuries-old cultural and people-to-people ties between India and Nepal.

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Rana said the association hoped the initiative would further strengthen the close bonds between the two countries, aptly described by the traditional expression ‘Khoon-beti-roti ka rishta’. The association said the assistance was a humble expression of brotherhood with the people of Nepal during their hour of need.