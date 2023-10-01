Himachal announces Rs 4,500-cr relief package for rain-affected

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 30

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today announced a Rs 4,500-crore Special Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Package from the state exchequer for 16,000 rain-affected families.

Addressing a press conference here today, Sukhu said despite severe financial constraints, the government would extend help to affected families irrespective of the income criteria.

Increase in compensation Rs 7 lakh for completely damaged house Rs 1 lakh for partial damage to a ‘kutcha’ house Rs 1 lakh for partial damage to a ‘pucca’ house Rs 50,000 for damage to cowshed Rs 55,000 for death of cow or buffalo Free ration for families LPG cylinder & free ration to be provided to rain-hit families till March 31, 2024

He lashed out at the BJP for not supporting the resolution moved in the Vidhan Sabha by him, seeking a special relief package from the Centre and declaring the disaster a national calamity. The state government had declared Himachal a ‘Natural Disaster Affected Area’ on August 18, following rain fury which had claimed 503 lives and caused a loss of Rs 9,711.85 crore. So far, Rs 200.54 crore contribution had been made towards the Disaster Relief Fund, but the Centre did not extend any additional help, he added. Of the total package, Rs 1,000 crore would be spent on works under MNREGA, said Sukhu.

He said manifold increase had been made in compensation as compared to old Central and state relief manuals. Apart from this, Rs 10,000 rent in urban areas and Rs 5,000 in rural areas, LPG cylinder and free ration would be provided to flood-hit families till March 31, 2024.

Sukhu said the compensation of Rs 1.30 lakh for a completely damaged house had been increased by over five times to Rs 7 lakh. About 3,500 houses have been completely damaged.

Besides, the compensation of Rs 4,000 for partial damage to a ‘kutcha’ house has been increased by 25 times to Rs 1 lakh. The compensation for partial damage to a ‘pucca’ house has been increased from Rs 6,500 to Rs 1 lakh.

The CM said the government would also bear the cost of providing electricity and water connections to the damaged under-construction houses. Cement will be provided at the government rate of Rs 280 per bag for such houses.

The compensation for damage to cowsheds has been enhanced from Rs 3,000 to Rs 50,000, for death of cow or buffalo from Rs 37,000 to Rs 55,000, for death of goat and sheep or pony from Rs 20,000 to Rs 55,000.

A substantial hike has been made in compensation for damage to crops or fruits from Rs 3,615 for one hectare (12.5 bighas) to Rs 10,000 per bigha. He said 37,899 bighas of agricultural land, 17,947 bighas of horticulture land had been damaged, while crops on 26,490 bighas had also been damaged.

Under the special package, two biswa land in urban areas and three biswa in rural areas will be given to families whose houses have been completely damaged.

