Himachal announces Rs 5.33 crore cash rewards for Asian Games medallists

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday announced cash rewards of Rs 5.33 crore for Asian Games 2026 medal winners from Himachal Pradesh, in recognition of their outstanding performance, hard work and dedication that brought laurels to the state.

Sukhu said that, as per the Himachal Pradesh Sports Council Cash Award Rules, 2024, the four Himachali members of the 12-member Indian women’s kabaddi team that won the gold medal—Pushpa Rana, Ritu Negi, Jyoti Thakur and Bhavna Thakur—will receive Rs 33.33 lakh each.

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The total award for the Himachali players in the kabaddi team will be approximately Rs 1.33 crore, with the team award distributed in proportion to the players’ participation, as per the rules.

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Sawan Barwal of Mandi will receive Rs 2.50 crore for winning the silver medal in the men’s marathon, while Seema Kumari of Chamba will receive Rs 1.50 crore for securing the bronze medal in the women’s 10,000-metre event.

Congratulating the medal winners, their families, coaches and support staff, the CM said their achievements were a matter of great pride for Himachal Pradesh.

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He said their dedication, discipline and determination had brought honour to the state and would inspire more youth to take up sports and strive for excellence at national and international levels.

Sukhu said the state government had made a historic increase in prize money to encourage and motivate sportspersons. Gold medallists at the Olympic, Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games are now awarded Rs 5 crore, silver medallists Rs 3 crore and bronze medallists Rs 2 crore.

At the Asian Games and Para Asian Games, gold medallists are awarded Rs 4 crore, silver medallists Rs 2.50 crore and bronze medallists Rs 1.50 crore. At the Commonwealth Games and Para Commonwealth Games, gold medallists receive Rs 3 crore, silver medallists Rs 2 crore and bronze medallists Rs 1 crore.

He said that in 2024, sportspersons who participated in or won medals at international competitions were awarded a total of Rs 17.44 crore in prize money. Under the 3 per cent sports quota, 99 sportspersons have so far been provided employment. Sukhu said diet allowances for sportspersons had also been enhanced.