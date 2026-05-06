icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Apple belt in Shimla takes a hit as hailstorms strike early, hard

Himachal: Apple belt in Shimla takes a hit as hailstorms strike early, hard

article_Author
Subhash Rajta
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM May 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The season’s first hailstorm was recorded as early as March 30 in the Baghi belt. File
Advertisement

Hailstorms have been lashing Shimla’s apple-growing regions since early April, leaving orchardists grappling with extensive crop and plant damage and raising fresh concerns over changing weather patterns in the hills. While the Meteorological Department does not maintain precise data on hailstorms due to their localised nature, growers insist that both the frequency and intensity of such events have increased noticeably in recent years, with this season standing out.

Advertisement

Just days ago, popular hill areas like Kufri and Fagu witnessed a prolonged hailstorm lasting over 30 minutes, resulting in the accumulation of three to four inches of hail. The unusually heavy spell caused significant harm to apple orchards, damaging both fruit and trees at a critical stage of growth.

Advertisement

Apple growers say such events were once rare in April. Traditionally, hailstorms were expected between May and mid-June, typically preceding the pre-monsoon rains. However, that pattern appears to be shifting. “Over the last few years, hailstorms have started occurring regularly from April itself. Like the rest of the weather cycle, this too seems to have changed,” said Shiv Pratap Bhimta, an orchardist from Kotkhai. Notably, the season’s first hailstorm was recorded as early as March 30 in the Baghi belt.

Advertisement

Another worrying trend, according to growers, is the expansion of hailstorm impact zones. Earlier confined to higher altitudes and specific vulnerable pockets, hailstorms are now affecting a much broader geography, including lower elevation areas that were previously considered relatively safe. Many farmers also link the surge in hail incidents to dry winter conditions, suggesting a correlation between reduced winter precipitation and increased hail activity.

Experts and farmer groups warn that such extreme weather events are likely to intensify with climate change. Harish Chauhan, convener of the Sanyukt Kisan Manch, emphasised the urgent need for adaptive measures and technological intervention. He pointed out that while anti-hail guns were introduced nearly two decades ago, there has been little innovation or improvement in their efficiency or affordability since then.

Advertisement

Chauhan also highlighted policy shortcomings, particularly delays in subsidy disbursal for anti-hail nets. He argued that upfront financial support is essential, as most farmers cannot afford the high initial costs. Without timely assistance and modern solutions, growers fear that recurring weather shocks could severely impact both productivity and livelihoods in the region.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts