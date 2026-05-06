Himachal: Apple belt in Shimla takes a hit as hailstorms strike early, hard

Hailstorms have been lashing Shimla’s apple-growing regions since early April, leaving orchardists grappling with extensive crop and plant damage and raising fresh concerns over changing weather patterns in the hills. While the Meteorological Department does not maintain precise data on hailstorms due to their localised nature, growers insist that both the frequency and intensity of such events have increased noticeably in recent years, with this season standing out.

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Just days ago, popular hill areas like Kufri and Fagu witnessed a prolonged hailstorm lasting over 30 minutes, resulting in the accumulation of three to four inches of hail. The unusually heavy spell caused significant harm to apple orchards, damaging both fruit and trees at a critical stage of growth.

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Apple growers say such events were once rare in April. Traditionally, hailstorms were expected between May and mid-June, typically preceding the pre-monsoon rains. However, that pattern appears to be shifting. “Over the last few years, hailstorms have started occurring regularly from April itself. Like the rest of the weather cycle, this too seems to have changed,” said Shiv Pratap Bhimta, an orchardist from Kotkhai. Notably, the season’s first hailstorm was recorded as early as March 30 in the Baghi belt.

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Another worrying trend, according to growers, is the expansion of hailstorm impact zones. Earlier confined to higher altitudes and specific vulnerable pockets, hailstorms are now affecting a much broader geography, including lower elevation areas that were previously considered relatively safe. Many farmers also link the surge in hail incidents to dry winter conditions, suggesting a correlation between reduced winter precipitation and increased hail activity.

Experts and farmer groups warn that such extreme weather events are likely to intensify with climate change. Harish Chauhan, convener of the Sanyukt Kisan Manch, emphasised the urgent need for adaptive measures and technological intervention. He pointed out that while anti-hail guns were introduced nearly two decades ago, there has been little innovation or improvement in their efficiency or affordability since then.

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Chauhan also highlighted policy shortcomings, particularly delays in subsidy disbursal for anti-hail nets. He argued that upfront financial support is essential, as most farmers cannot afford the high initial costs. Without timely assistance and modern solutions, growers fear that recurring weather shocks could severely impact both productivity and livelihoods in the region.