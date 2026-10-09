DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal apple grower installs Chinese monorail in Shimla orchard to tackle labour shortage

Himachal apple grower installs Chinese monorail in Shimla orchard to tackle labour shortage

Rs 4.2 lakh petrol-run system can carry 500 kg of apples, crates, manure and farm equipment

article_Author
Subhash Rajta
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:06 PM Oct 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Monorail rolls into a orchard in Kotkhai to beat labour woes.
Advertisement

Faced with a growing labour shortage and rising wages, an apple grower in Kotkhai, Shimla district, has turned to technology to make orchard operations easier. Sunil Chauhan has installed a petrol-run monorail system to transport plucked apples from his orchard to the warehouse.

“The monorail can carry up to 500 kg. It can transport apple boxes, crates, manure, fertilisers, tools and many other things required for farm operations,” Chauhan said.

Advertisement

The system runs on a track laid at a slight elevation in the orchard and, according to Chauhan, can operate efficiently on slopes of up to 45 degrees. He is currently conducting trial runs and says the system is working smoothly.

Advertisement

Chauhan imported the monorail from China at a cost of around Rs 4.20 lakh. He said he planned to explore more technological solutions to reduce the burden of manual labour in apple cultivation.

“There is an agriculture fair in China where the latest tools and technologies in agriculture are displayed. I will visit the fair again to see what else we can get from there to make farm operations easier,” he said.

Advertisement

Chauhan believes mechanisation is becoming increasingly important for apple growers in Himachal Pradesh, where orchard management remains largely dependent on manual labour, including workers from Nepal. The growing scarcity of workers and rising labour costs have added to the challenges faced by growers.

“Whenever we visit apple-growing countries like Italy, we notice that orchards are fully mechanised. The orchards there are much bigger than ours, yet they are all mechanised,” he said.

Hilly terrain and small landholdings remain major obstacles to mechanisation in Himachal Pradesh. However, Chauhan believes that even small interventions can make a significant difference to orchard management.

He has laid 100 metres of track in his orchard and plans to extend it by another 200 metres at different locations and in different directions.

“It will reduce my dependence on labour to a large extent,” he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts