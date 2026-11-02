Himachal apple production set to fall by 50 per cent this year

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a sharp decline in apple production this year. Against last year's production of 3.49 crore boxes, this year's output is unlikely to even touch the 50 per cent mark. The harvest season is almost over, and only 1.37 crore boxes have been marketed so far.

“If we add the apples procured under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) and the fruit stored in controlled-atmosphere (CA) stores, the overall production is likely to be between 1.60 crore and 1.70 crore boxes,” said Satish Sharma, Director of the Department of Horticulture. This year's production will be the second-lowest in the past 15 years.

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Himachal Pradesh recorded its highest-ever apple production in 2010-11, when over 4.46 crore boxes were produced. Since then, annual production has not crossed the four-crore mark. It has fallen below the two-crore mark only three times, including this year. The lowest output was recorded in 2011-12, when production stood at 1.37 crore boxes. In 2018-19, the state produced 1.84 crore boxes.

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Sharma attributed the sharp decline to highly erratic weather conditions this year. “At the time of flowering, temperatures fell sharply in most places. Besides, low chilling hours and frequent hailstorms also affected production,” the Director said.

Even though the area under apple cultivation has increased by around 15 per cent over the past 15 years, production has failed to come anywhere close to the record level achieved in 2010-11. Over the past decade, growers have gradually been shifting towards high-density apple cultivation to improve yield and quality, but the results are yet to become visible.

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Himachal Pradesh's average productivity is around 5-6 metric tonnes (MT) per hectare. In advanced apple-growing countries such as New Zealand, productivity exceeds 55 MT per hectare and can reach up to 80 MT in more advanced orchards.

Sharma pointed out two major reasons, apart from erratic weather, for production remaining almost stagnant or, as in the current year, falling well below the average. “Most traditional orchards have become old, and their productivity has declined. Besides, growers are shifting towards high-density cultivation, but it is a gradual process, and its impact will become visible over the next four to five years,” he said.

He further said that the department was promoting high-quality planting material and distributing plants to growers to improve both yield and quality. “We will distribute 8 to 10 lakh quality plants to growers this season. These plants will boost both the quality and quantity of fruit in the years to come,” he said.