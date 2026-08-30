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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal apple season: Adani offers Rs 108/kg for premium fruit

Himachal apple season: Adani offers Rs 108/kg for premium fruit

The rates for large, medium and small grades are around 25 per cent higher than those offered last year

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Subhash Rajta
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:04 PM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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Adani Agri Fresh Limited will procure premium-quality apples with 80–100 per cent colour at Rs 108 per kg in Himachal Pradesh this season. The company has fixed Rs 60 per kg for the lowest-grade apples (Pittu) and extra-large apples, while extra-small apples in this category will fetch Rs 89 per kg.

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For apples with 60–80 per cent colour, the company has set procurement prices at Rs 43 per kg for Pittu and extra-large apples, Rs 67 per kg for extra-small apples, and Rs 80 per kg for large, medium and small grades. The lowest price of Rs 20 per kg has been fixed for undersized apples.

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Adani Agri Fresh announced its opening procurement prices on Sunday, a few days later than usual. The rates for large, medium and small grades are around 25 per cent higher than those offered last year.

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The company has increased prices this season amid expectations of a significantly lower apple crop. Himachal Pradesh produced around 3.5 crore apple boxes last year, while production this season is estimated at about 2 crore boxes.

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