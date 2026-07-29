Himachal: Arrest of 15 loan defaulters helps Baghat Urban Cooperative Ban recover Rs 40L

The arrest of 15 loan defaulters by the Solan police has helped the financially starved Baghat Urban Cooperative Bank recover Rs 40 lakh. The arrested defaulters were presented before the Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies (ARCS), Solan, and were let off after paying a few lakhs. They promised to repay the remaining amount, running into crores, at the earliest.

Advertisement

The ARCS-led recovery drive is targeting individuals with major loan defaults ranging from Rs 32.79 lakh to Rs 3.5 crore, besides others who ignored court summons and failed to pay up.

Advertisement

As many as 114 defaulters, including some guarantors, were issued arrest warrants by the ARCS on July 14. Besides Solan, defaulters from Shimla, Sirmaur, Kangra and Una have also been issued warrants for repayment of their loans, an official confirmed.

Advertisement

The state government was yet to commit any financial infusion though an elaborate presentation on the bank’s precarious financial condition was made by the officials before the Secretary (Finance) a few days ago.

Left with a Hobson’s choice of making recoveries, the bank officials had little else to fall on in case no financial inclusion is made by traders, shareholders and the state government.

Advertisement

The bank had identified 227 cases where properties pledged were undervalued, leading to failure in the recovery of Rs 78 crore, plunging the bank into financial crisis.

A total of 261 defaulters, who owed the bank Rs 88 crore, have been classified as non-performing and loss accruing assets as they had defaulted on repayment for over three years. While the bank management is hopeful that traders will purchase shares and significantly aid in financial infusion, failure of the politically connected defaulters to repay loans has become an issue of concern.

Though efforts are afoot to tighten the noose around habitual defaulters, who despite having the capacity to pay are deliberately withholding the bank’s money, measures like issuance of arrest warrants have not led to significant recovery.

A robust recovery will not only help boost the bank’s key parameters Capital-to-Risk Weighted Assets Ratio (CRAR), which was at a critical minus 8.9, but will also encourage the shareholders and depositors to pool in more capital share to improve its net worth — a staggering minus Rs 19.39 crore.

Facing the threat of liquidation from the Reserve Bank of India after issuance of a show-cause notice on June 15, the bank was struggling to meet the financial parameters before the stipulated deadline of October.