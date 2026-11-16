Himachal artisans draw crowds at Delhi trade fair

The Himachal Pradesh Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) was inaugurated by Ajay Yadav, Principal Resident Commissioner, Himachal Pradesh, in New Delhi on Sunday. The pavilion showcases the state’s traditional craftsmanship, handloom, handicrafts and locally manufactured products.

Featuring 15 stalls, the pavilion brings together artisans, entrepreneurs and self-help groups (SHGs) from almost all districts of Himachal Pradesh, offering visitors a glimpse of the state’s rich cultural heritage and diverse range of indigenous products.

Several prominent organisations and enterprises, including Bhuttico Kullu, HIM IRA, HP Handloom and Handicrafts, and Nurpur Silk Mills, are participating in the exhibition. While Bhuttico Kullu and HP Handloom and Handicrafts are showcasing traditional art and craftsmanship, Nurpur Silk Mills is displaying its range of silk products. HIM IRA has provided a platform for SHGs to exhibit and promote locally manufactured products, giving rural entrepreneurs an opportunity to reach a wider consumer base.

The pavilion has attracted considerable interest from visitors, particularly for its natural, eco-friendly and locally made products. Hilly Basket and Gulab Shawls Industry are also displaying their products, reflecting the growing demand for innovative, sustainable and utility-based goods.

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The participation of artisans, SHGs and local enterprises aims to connect traditional producers with wider markets, promote rural entrepreneurship, generate livelihood opportunities and preserve Himachal Pradesh’s cultural identity.

The IITF is being held from November 14 to 27 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The Himachal Pradesh Pavilion will serve as a platform to promote the state’s traditional skills, local enterprises and potential for sustainable economic growth.