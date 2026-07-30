Himachal: ASI suspended for disobeying official orders

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) has been suspended with immediate effect over alleged indiscipline and non-compliance with departmental orders. An order in this effect has been issued by the office of the Director General of Police (DGP).

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As per reports, the action came after a constable alleged harassment by the ASI, currently posted at the Traffic Tourism and Railways wing of the state police in Shimla. The ASI was transferred to Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn), Jangal Beri, Hamirpur, but he didn’t join the duty, thereby violating the orders.

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He has been suspended as per the provisions of Section 89 of the Himachal Pradesh Police Act, 2007. The ASI has been instructed to report to IRBn, Jangal Beri. The DGP has directed the IRBn Commandant to initiate a departmental inquiry after which further action will be taken against the ASI.