Himachal Asiad medallists look forward to receiving life-changing cash rewards

The Himachal Pradesh government will confer cash awards onto Asian Games medallists in a function here on Saturday.

For most of these athletes who come from humble backgrounds, this will be their first major financial reward. Having battled poverty, besides their opponents while pursuing their sporting dreams since childhood, the medallists are eagerly looking forward to one of the biggest days of their lives.

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“The cash award is as significant as the medal itself. It will solve a lot of problems for my me and my family. I want to build a new house for my parents and make their lives better,” said Bhawna Thakur, a member of the women’s kabaddi team that clinched gold.

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Thakur will receive Rs 1 crore.

The youngest of four siblings, Thakur says her parents had encouraged and supported her journey, despite their meagre means.

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“My father is a small farmer who also worked as a daily wager to supplement the family income. Money was always in short supply, but somehow, my parents managed to provide whatever I needed,” she said.

Thakur says she may never be able to repay her parents for their sacrifices, but the award will help her do something for them.

Seema Kumari, who won a bronze medal in the gruelling 10,000-metre race, also comes from a humble village background located in Chamba district.

For Kumari, the medal and cash award are a tribute to the untiring efforts of her mother.

“I lost my father early and since then, my mother raised us by selling milk. When I was selected for the SAI hostel in Dharamsala, she allowed me to join despite several people trying to convince her that it was not appropriate. She did not listen to anyone and stood like a rock behind me,” added Kumari.

“I wouldn’t have come anywhere close to what I have achieved, had my mother not supported me against all odds,” she added.

Kumari said the cash award would not only help her but also motivate her fellow athletes to perform better and inspire aspiring sportspersons to give their best.

For Sawan Barwal, who won a silver medal in the marathon at the Asiad, the award has brought a sense of financial security that had eluded him for years.

Coming from a poor family in Mandi district, Barwal faced financial constraints while training and competing in one event after another.

His father drives a private vehicle in Delhi.

“The award will take a lot of financial pressure off my mind. I can now concentrate on my career without worrying too much about money, and hopefully produce even better results,” said the Army havildar.

Besides the Asian Games medallists, the government will also felicitate athletes who have won medals at the national level. In all, around Rs 18 crore will be disbursed as cash awards to sportspersons.