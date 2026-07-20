Himachal: Aspire celebrates NEET, JEE success

Aspire IIT & Medical celebrated its outstanding NEET and JEE 2026 results with a victory parade through Shimla, accompanied by traditional drum performances, dancing and the distribution of sweets.

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Students, parents, teachers and staff joined the celebrations. The institute said the results further strengthened its position among Himachal Pradesh’s leading coaching centres. Pradyun Dharma emerged as the highest scorer among coaching institute students in the state, securing 646 out of 720 in NEET 2026. Other top performers included Parth Pandit (631), Aditya Thakur (623), Yatin Raj (600), Sajal Chauhan (590), Kartik (589), Ujjwal Suman (588), Nishant (586), Sanskriti Negi (586) and Rohan Chauhan (585).

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The institute expects more than 150 students to secure admission to MBBS and other government medical courses after counselling.