Himachal aspires to be first green state

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 5

Himachal is aspiring to become the first green state in the country by ensuring that 100 per cent of its energy requirement is met through renewable and green resources.

A big take away of the Budget presented by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur is about the commitment made towards initiatives aimed at green energy, said a spokesperson for the government. Himachal consumes about 12,000 million units (MU) power every year, out of which only 2,000 MU is thermal power while the rest is green and renewable energy.

The state has to use thermal power because of two reasons: It had entered into Power Purchase Agreements with thermal power stations long back. The obligations include paying for both fixed costs and actual consumption charges and these agreements will end by 2034.

The second reason is that the state uses some thermal power as round-the-clock power because it is cheaper than renewable power. Himachal, in order to become a green state, has to come out of these obligations and requirements and this is aspired in the Budget, the spokesperson stated.

To achieve the green state goal, thermal obligations need to be underwritten or they need to be brought out through a grand-bargain, may be with the G-7 countries as this will be the just and fair cost and will be a part of climate finance.

Thakur has already raised the issue with the Prime Minister and other Central ministers. Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh has held a discussion with the country director and vice-president of the World Bank and the vice-chairman and members of the NITI Aayog in this regard, the spokesperson added.