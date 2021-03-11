Himachal Assembly: Opposition gives no-confidence notice against BJP govt, debate on Thursday

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 10

The last session of the 13th Himachal Pradesh assembly began on Wednesday. This four-day monsoon session (August 10-13) is the last session of the House before the assembly elections are held later this year.

On the first day, Opposition Congress appeared to be in a belligerent mood. The party legislators created pandemonium in Vidhan Sabha, seeking debate on the notice for no-confidence moved by them.

The moment the house finished paying obituary, CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri urged Speaker Vipin Parmar to allow a debate on the notice of no-confidence motion under Rule 278 given by 23 MLAs of Congress and one of the CPM.

As Speaker said he will give his ruling later, Congress MLAs resorted to sloganeering while holding hand bills about price rise and unemployment. There was counter sloganeering from both treasury benches and opposition members as Speaker tried to pacify the Congress MLAs.

CLP Leader Mukesh Agnihotri said the Jairam government had lost the right to continue in office as there was complete breakdown of government machinery.

It was amidst this pandemonium that the Speaker adjourned the House.

As the House reassembled, a head count was undertaken in the Vidhan Sabha on the no-confidence motion after Opposition remained adamant. Heated exchanges took place between Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and CLP Leader as the CM said he has no objection to the debate.

“We have majority in the house as our President candidate got 45 votes while opposition candidate got 22 votes,” said Thakur.

Jairam Thakur said there was no justification in the no-confidence motion brought by the Opposition. “They have brought this only to make headlines and have tied black bands,” said the CM. We have full majority and will complete our term and will again form the government, he added.

“When I asked some of the Congress MLAs the reason for wearing black bands, they were not even aware about it,” the CM quipped.

The Congress has 22 MLAs in the House and have the support of one CPM MLA, Rakesh Singha, which brings their total strength to 23. BJP has 44 MLAs in the house besides two Independents, who have joined the party but technically they still remain Independent MLAs in the Assembly.

Meanwhile, the Speaker has given the time tomorrow from 11 am to 3 pm for debate on no- confidence motion. The Opposition, however, has sought more time.