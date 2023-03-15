Himachal Assembly holds debate on closure of institutions opened by previous BJP regime

Shimla, March 15
Acceding to the demand of the Opposition BJP, the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday held debate on the issue of closure of institutions opened by the previous regime.
Raising the demand for a debate under Rule 67 on the issue, former minister and MLA Sukh Ram Chaudhary urged the Speaker to accept the notice for adjournment motion moved by BJP legislators, today morning. He said the move to close these institutions had angered the public.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said Rule 67 should be invoked only in extraordinary situation and not on routine matter like this, which has been discussed for the last three months.
Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said this issue does not deserve invoking of Rule 67. “The real intention of BJP is not to debate the issue in public interest but to make headlines as they did yesterday also,” said Sukhu.
Supporting the demand for debate, Sukhu said the people of Himachal must know the real motive behind opening institutions without staff or budgetary provision.
The Speaker said the notice given under Rule 67 (8) cannot be taken up as it is sub-judice as it has been challenged in the High Court. He said the issue is not an emergent issue.
However, as Opposition remained adamant on its demand for debate, Speaker suspended the listed business to allow the debate.
The house then debated the issue of closure of the 920 institutions opened by Jai Ram regime in its last six months.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Opposition leaders take out protest march on Adani issue; police prevent them from proceeding to ED office
Later, they email the letter to the ED office
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid din in House over Rahul Gandhi's democracy remark
As soon as the House assembles, opposition members storm int...
Delhi court grants bail to Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti in land-for-job scam
The court posts the matter for March 29
Supreme Court to hear on Friday Chandigarh admn's plea against high court order for FIR against UT police officers
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud says it...
A day after gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s TV interview, SIT chief IGP Jaskaran Singh visits Sidhu Moosewala’s house
Moosewala’s parents are reportedly annoyed over the telecast...