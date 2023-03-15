Himachal Assembly holds debate on closure of institutions opened by previous BJP regime

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 15

Acceding to the demand of the Opposition BJP, the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday held debate on the issue of closure of institutions opened by the previous regime.

Raising the demand for a debate under Rule 67 on the issue, former minister and MLA Sukh Ram Chaudhary urged the Speaker to accept the notice for adjournment motion moved by BJP legislators, today morning. He said the move to close these institutions had angered the public.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said Rule 67 should be invoked only in extraordinary situation and not on routine matter like this, which has been discussed for the last three months.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said this issue does not deserve invoking of Rule 67. “The real intention of BJP is not to debate the issue in public interest but to make headlines as they did yesterday also,” said Sukhu.

Supporting the demand for debate, Sukhu said the people of Himachal must know the real motive behind opening institutions without staff or budgetary provision.

The Speaker said the notice given under Rule 67 (8) cannot be taken up as it is sub-judice as it has been challenged in the High Court. He said the issue is not an emergent issue.

However, as Opposition remained adamant on its demand for debate, Speaker suspended the listed business to allow the debate.

The house then debated the issue of closure of the 920 institutions opened by Jai Ram regime in its last six months.

