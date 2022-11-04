Himachal Assembly poll: BJP to launch jan sampark campaign on Nov 6: Shah, Nadda to lead

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 4

The ruling BJP on Friday announced an intensive people-connect campaign to be held on November 6 across all 68 Assembly segments in the state, with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda to lead the Jan Sampark campaign.

While Shah will meet voters at four different spots in Kangra’s Nagrota, Nadda, accompanied by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, will hold the Jan Sampark in Shimla at the Mall and also at Sanjouli market.

Top BJP leaders and organisational heads across segments will be present, with Union Minister Anurag Thakur to be present at Sujanpur, former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal in Hamirpur, veteran Shanta Kumar in Palampur and Devendra Rana in Kangra.

The Jan Sampark aims at reaching common people, with leaders set to freely mingle with them across city streets and hot spots.