Himachal Assembly poll: BJP to launch jan sampark campaign on Nov 6: Shah, Nadda to lead

Shimla, November 4
The ruling BJP on Friday announced an intensive people-connect campaign to be held on November 6 across all 68 Assembly segments in the state, with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda to lead the Jan Sampark campaign.
While Shah will meet voters at four different spots in Kangra’s Nagrota, Nadda, accompanied by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, will hold the Jan Sampark in Shimla at the Mall and also at Sanjouli market.
Top BJP leaders and organisational heads across segments will be present, with Union Minister Anurag Thakur to be present at Sujanpur, former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal in Hamirpur, veteran Shanta Kumar in Palampur and Devendra Rana in Kangra.
The Jan Sampark aims at reaching common people, with leaders set to freely mingle with them across city streets and hot spots.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead during protest in Amritsar
The accused has been arrested and the weapon used in the cri...
Twitter starts laying off employees in India; fires entire marketing and communications staff
The company is reportedly laying off 3,738 people out of its...
‘I was hit by four bullets,’ says Imran Khan in first address to nation after assassination bid
Dr Faisal Sultan, who is treating the cricketer-turned-polit...
Gangster-terrorist links: NIA questioning several famous Punjabi singers
Afsana Khan, Mankirt Aulakh and Dilpreet Dhillon have so far...
Supreme Court upholds amended employees' pension scheme with modifications; extends deadline to join it
A three-judge Bench led by CJI UU Lalit declares the provisi...