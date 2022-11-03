Himachal Assembly polls: Arvind Kejriwal takes out roadshow in Solan

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 3

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday took out a roadshow in Solan while kick-starting the Aam Aadmi Party’s election campaign ahead of Assembly election in the state.

Accompanied by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann he began the road show from Saproon on the Kalka-Shimla highway and rode through the Mall road waving at the people.

The show was, however, marked by thin attendance.

Addressing the gathering Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said “Till now there were merely two choices in the state—BJP and Congress—and people had little choice. But both parties spared no efforts to loot.”

“This time a new and honest party in the form of AAP was in the field. It has been tried in Delhi where Congress got zero seats in the Assembly polls while BJP got 3 seats in the first polls and later eight seats. In Punjab too AAP has been successful. People in Delhi do not chose any other partynow as our working has been liked by them.”

Reacting to protests by a section of teachers from Punjab near the venue, he said they are hired cohorts and not teachers from Punjab. We do not indulge in such dramatics which disrupt rallies of other parties. We are patriotic and honest people unlike the BJP and Congress who indulge in such practices.

I am an educated engineer. If you need schools, good health institutes you chose AAP. But if you vote for these parties you will get corruption.

He sought five years from the people and said if they do not find their work satisfactory AAP will not seek their support again.

