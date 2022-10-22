Himachal polls: Pratibha Singh’s choice negated in Manali, youth wing chief loses Kinnaur bid as Congress names four more candidates

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, October 22

Himachal Pradesh Congress president Pratibha Singh’s choice from Manali seat has been negated by the party as is evident in the latest list of four candidates named on Saturday for state Assembly elections.

Pratibha was learnt to be batting for the party’s block president Hari Chand Sharma from Manali but the seat has gone to Bhuvaneshwar Gaur, son of former minister Raj Kishan Gaur.

In another important move, the party has overlooked the bid of state youth unit chief Nigam Bhandari in Kinnaur, handing the seat to sitting MLA Jagat Singh Negi who won very marginally last time.

The Congress was finding it hard to deny Negi’s claim having renominated all sitting MLAs. Negi was the only one who had not been named in the previous two lists.

In fact, Himachal Youth Congress lost big in ticket allocation in the state despite Rahul Gandhi’s insistence of fielding young leaders.

In the last list, Himachal Youth Congress leader Surjeet Bharmouri had lost the Bharmour bid to Thakur Bharmouri even though the latter had lost the seat in election last time.

Likewise, Pankaj Kumar of state youth wing was not fielded from Shahpur which went to Pratibha Singh’s preference Kewal Singh Pathania, who lost last two elections from the seat.

Yadupati Thakur, another youth leader lost Sarkaghat claim.

In today’s list the party named Yadvindra Goma as Jaisinghpur ST candidate, Kimesh Jung from Paonta Saheb, Gaur from Manali and Negi from Kinnaur.

Out of 68 seats 67 have been declared with only Hamirpur pending.

