Students stuck in Ukraine, kin in Himachal apprehensive over safety

PTI

Bhanu P Lohumi

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 24

Following Russia’s invasion on Ukraine, about 130 families in Himachal whose kids are either working or studying in Ukraine are worried about the welfare of their near and dear ones and praying for their safe return.

“The Russian army has entered parts of Ukraine and most of the people are hiding in bunkers or below metro stations. However, my son Rahul studying in third year of MBBS in Kharkiv National medical University was fortunate as a Ukrainian family took him to the countryside with them. He is in touch with us and safe,” said Dr Ramesh in Shimla.

Hardyal Mukta from Jubbal in Shimla, whose daughter studying MBBS final year in Kharkiv has shifted to a safe place from her flat along with other students after a blast occurred 40 km from their home. “The kids have taken food items but the situation is critical and we are worried,” he said adding that “we had booked a flight for her return on February 28 but now all flights are cancelled”.

Vikas Parmar from Una says his twin daughters — Shivangani and Vibhawari Singh — are pursuing their MBBS fourth year in Ukraine. “Though an emergency has been declared after the Russian attack, communication lines are working and we spoke to them a few hours back. They are in touch with the embassy officials who have asked them to stay at their residence till arrangements are made for their evacuation,” he said.

The crisis is prevailing in the areas bordering Russia and at present the capital city is safe. A large number of students have been accommodated at the embassy and special flights would be started to bring them back, said Deep Kumar, a resident of Nadaun in Hamirpur district whose son Amit Kumar is working as a section officer in the Ministry of External Affairs in the Ukraine embassy.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has also expressed his concern over the safety of Himachalis stranded in the war-hit country and said the government is doing its best to ensure their safe return. The state government has asked the residents to share information of family members and friends in Ukraine at CM helpline 1100.

#ukraine crisis