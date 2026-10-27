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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania pushes for Chowari-Chamba tunnel, NH status

Himachal Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania pushes for Chowari-Chamba tunnel, NH status

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:48 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Monday.
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Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania has urged Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to approve the long-pending proposal to construct a tunnel between Chowari and Chamba for better connectivity. During a meeting with Gadkari, Pathania stressed the strategic importance of the tunnel and urged the Centre to expedite its approval.

He said improved connectivity between Chowari and Chamba would benefit locals, tourists and security forces operating in the region.

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The Speaker also urged the Union Minister to declare the Shahpur/Dramman-Sinhuta-Chowari-Chamba-Jot-Tissa-Sach-Pangi road a national highway, citing its importance for national security and tourism. Pathania pointed out that the route was strategically important for the Army's Divisional Headquarters at Yol Cantonment, Dharamsala, as it could facilitate the movement of troops and military supplies to border areas in the event of aggression by Pakistan or China.

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Pathania said the Shahpur/Dramman-Sinhuta-Chowari-Chamba stretch, via Jot, had already been widened under World Bank and Central Infrastructure Fund projects and was now essentially a two-lane road. According to the Speaker, Gadkari acknowledged the strategic importance of the route and said the Centre's policy for declaring new national highways was in the final stages of deliberation. Pathania said improved road connectivity would also make travel from Gaggal airport to Pangi via Shahpur easier, benefiting residents, tourists and security personnel.

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