Himachal assembly's monsoon session to be held from August 18 to September 2

Will probably be one of the longest monsoon sessions with 12 sittings
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 05:49 PM Jul 31, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
CM Sukhvinder Sukhu in the 2024 Himachal Pradesh Assembly. Tribune file photo
The monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha will be held from August 18 to September 2.

This will probably be one of the longest monsoon sessions with 12 sittings.

