Himachal assembly’s monsoon session to be held from August 18 to September 2
Will probably be one of the longest monsoon sessions with 12 sittings
The monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha will be held from August 18 to September 2.
This will probably be one of the longest monsoon sessions with 12 sittings.
