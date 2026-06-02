icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: At 22, Samriti Atri scripts electoral debut

Himachal: At 22, Samriti Atri scripts electoral debut

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:57 AM Jun 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Samriti Atri
Advertisement
At just 22 years of age, Samriti Atri has created history by winning the Block Development Committee (BDC) election from Dharampur block, emerging as one of the youngest candidates to secure victory in the rural local body polls this year.
Advertisement

Representing Kasauli-Garkhal Ward No. 5, Samriti is a pharmacist by profession and has been actively involved in community service through an NGO that operates a mobile medical unit in Dharampur. Her victory is being seen as a testament to the power of sincerity, grassroots engagement and public trust.

Advertisement

Interestingly, Samriti had never seriously considered entering politics. The journey began with a casual social media post in which she sought people's views on their preferred candidate for the upcoming BDC elections. The overwhelming encouragement she received prompted her to file her nomination. As she reached out to voters during the campaign, support for the young candidate continued to grow, eventually culminating in a memorable maiden electoral triumph.

Advertisement

In an interaction with The Tribune, Samriti said rural development would remain her primary focus. She expressed her commitment to improving basic amenities and leveraging her professional knowledge in healthcare to serve people more effectively.

The eldest among four siblings, Samriti says she fully understands the responsibility that comes with her new role and is determined to work diligently for the welfare of the area. She belongs to Ghusan village along the Garkhal-Kasauli road. Her father, Shiv Narayan, serves as a laboratory technician at the Central Research Institute, Kasauli, while her mother, Promila, is a homemaker.

Advertisement

Samriti completed her schooling at Saraswati Niketan School, Nalwa, near Kasauli. She earned a Diploma in Pharmacy from the Government College of Pharmacy, Rohru, and later completed her Bachelor of Pharmacy from LR Institute near Solan last year. Having already spent a year serving communities through healthcare outreach, she now hopes to expand that service through public office and contribute meaningfully to the region's development.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts