Himachal: At 22, Samriti Atri scripts electoral debut

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Representing Kasauli-Garkhal Ward No. 5, Samriti is a pharmacist by profession and has been actively involved in community service through an NGO that operates a mobile medical unit in Dharampur. Her victory is being seen as a testament to the power of sincerity, grassroots engagement and public trust.

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Interestingly, Samriti had never seriously considered entering politics. The journey began with a casual social media post in which she sought people's views on their preferred candidate for the upcoming BDC elections. The overwhelming encouragement she received prompted her to file her nomination. As she reached out to voters during the campaign, support for the young candidate continued to grow, eventually culminating in a memorable maiden electoral triumph.

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In an interaction with The Tribune, Samriti said rural development would remain her primary focus. She expressed her commitment to improving basic amenities and leveraging her professional knowledge in healthcare to serve people more effectively.

The eldest among four siblings, Samriti says she fully understands the responsibility that comes with her new role and is determined to work diligently for the welfare of the area. She belongs to Ghusan village along the Garkhal-Kasauli road. Her father, Shiv Narayan, serves as a laboratory technician at the Central Research Institute, Kasauli, while her mother, Promila, is a homemaker.

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Samriti completed her schooling at Saraswati Niketan School, Nalwa, near Kasauli. She earned a Diploma in Pharmacy from the Government College of Pharmacy, Rohru, and later completed her Bachelor of Pharmacy from LR Institute near Solan last year. Having already spent a year serving communities through healthcare outreach, she now hopes to expand that service through public office and contribute meaningfully to the region's development.