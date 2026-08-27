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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Auckland House’s Yaashak bags 5th rank in Olympiad

Himachal: Auckland House’s Yaashak bags 5th rank in Olympiad

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 09:45 PM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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Auckland House School student Yaashak Bhateria
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Yaashak Bhateria, a Class I student of Auckland House School for Boys, Shimla, has secured the 5th international rank in the final stage of the LogIQids Olympiad 2025-26. The examination was held in March 2026 under the north zone and 64 students of the school participated in it. Yaashak received a trophy and a certificate for his achievement while 23 other students were awarded medals and certificates.

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A curious child, Yaashak has a keen interest in aquatic life and fish and enjoys reading books on the subject. His curiosity and responsible approach to learning have contributed to his impressive performance at a young age. The school congratulated Yaashak and all other students for their commendable performances.

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