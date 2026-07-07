Himachal: Baddi police arrest youth with illegal pistol, 7 live cartridges

In a decisive strike against illegal weapons, Baddi police arrested a youth with an illegal pistol and seven live cartridges on Tuesday.

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The accused was identified as Harsh Dhiman. On the basis of a tip-off received from a resident, a joint team of Nalagarh and Manpura police raided Kasambawal Dhana village and recovered a 7.65 mm pistol, its magazine and seven live cartridges from Dhiman’s house.

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The accused could not produce any valid license or documents for possession of the weapons which were concealed in a box in his private room.

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The police have arrested the youth after registration of a case against him under relevant sections of the Arms Act at Manpura police station.

The origin and purpose of stocking the weapon are being investigated.

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Superintendent of Police Baddi Vinod Dhiman said strict action will be taken against those possessing illegal weapons in his area. He also appealed to the people to report any information about illegal weapons or suspicious activities to the police so that effective and timely action can be initiated.