Himachal bags top honour at international expo

The Himachal Pradesh Department of Horticulture has won the first prize at the three-day International Agriculture, Horticulture and Organic Expo-2026 held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, for its outstanding work in modern scientific horticulture, crop diversification and promotion of high-value horticultural crops.

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According to the department, the Himachal pavilion emerged as one of the major attractions at the expo, drawing thousands of farmers, scientists, agricultural experts, entrepreneurs, exporters, policymakers and visitors from India and abroad. The state was recognised for its innovation, technical excellence, effective presentation, farmer-centric initiatives and successful diversification of horticultural crops.

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The exhibition, organised around the theme ‘Crop diversification in a changing environment: Profitable farming’, closely reflected Himachal’s horticultural strategy. Representatives from several states and international delegations appreciated the state’s

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climate-resilient farming practices, sustainable use of natural resources and diversification model.

Among the key attractions at the Himachal pavilion were dragon fruit, avocado, blueberry, lily flowers, a range of high-value floriculture crops and the GI-tagged Kinnauri apple. Visitors were also briefed on high-density orcharding, protected cultivation, micro-irrigation, value addition, beekeeping, natural farming, scientific plant protection, modern packaging and marketing by Bhupinder Singh Negi, Senior Plant Protection Officer, Kushal Singh Mehta, Subject Matter Specialist at the Centre of Excellence for Horticulture, Shilaroo and beekeeper Damesh Kumar Sharma.

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The department said its participation aimed at promoting Himachal’s premium fruits, flowers, honey and other horticultural products in national and international markets, expanding export opportunities and securing better returns for farmers through value-added marketing.

Director of Horticulture Satish Sharma said the award reaffirmed Himachal’s leadership in scientific horticulture. He expressed confidence that government support, technological innovation and the commitment of farmers would continue to drive diversification, protected cultivation and greater integration of the state’s horticulture sector with global markets.