DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal bags top honour at international expo

Himachal bags top honour at international expo

Wins first prize for scientific horticulture, crop diversification and promotion of high-value crops

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:48 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Himachal pavilion at the three-day International Agriculture, Horticulture and Organic Expo-2026 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.
Advertisement

The Himachal Pradesh Department of Horticulture has won the first prize at the three-day International Agriculture, Horticulture and Organic Expo-2026 held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, for its outstanding work in modern scientific horticulture, crop diversification and promotion of high-value horticultural crops.

Advertisement

According to the department, the Himachal pavilion emerged as one of the major attractions at the expo, drawing thousands of farmers, scientists, agricultural experts, entrepreneurs, exporters, policymakers and visitors from India and abroad. The state was recognised for its innovation, technical excellence, effective presentation, farmer-centric initiatives and successful diversification of horticultural crops.

Advertisement

The exhibition, organised around the theme ‘Crop diversification in a changing environment: Profitable farming’, closely reflected Himachal’s horticultural strategy. Representatives from several states and international delegations appreciated the state’s

Advertisement

climate-resilient farming practices, sustainable use of natural resources and diversification model.

Among the key attractions at the Himachal pavilion were dragon fruit, avocado, blueberry, lily flowers, a range of high-value floriculture crops and the GI-tagged Kinnauri apple. Visitors were also briefed on high-density orcharding, protected cultivation, micro-irrigation, value addition, beekeeping, natural farming, scientific plant protection, modern packaging and marketing by Bhupinder Singh Negi, Senior Plant Protection Officer, Kushal Singh Mehta, Subject Matter Specialist at the Centre of Excellence for Horticulture, Shilaroo and beekeeper Damesh Kumar Sharma.

Advertisement

The department said its participation aimed at promoting Himachal’s premium fruits, flowers, honey and other horticultural products in national and international markets, expanding export opportunities and securing better returns for farmers through value-added marketing.

Director of Horticulture Satish Sharma said the award reaffirmed Himachal’s leadership in scientific horticulture. He expressed confidence that government support, technological innovation and the commitment of farmers would continue to drive diversification, protected cultivation and greater integration of the state’s horticulture sector with global markets.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts