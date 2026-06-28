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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Baloh Pradhan to attend national leadership training

Himachal: Baloh Pradhan to attend national leadership training

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Our Correspondent
Hamirpur, Updated At : 08:27 AM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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Lata Devi, Pradhan, Baloh gram panchayat, was selected for a leadership training programme by the Indian School of Democracy (ISD). Notably, the ISD is a nationally recognised non-partisan institute dedicated to strengthening democratic leadership and political participation.

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While talking to The Tribune, Lata said nearly 551 women leaders from across the country applied for the programme, while only 53 were chosen for the coveted leadership cohort. She added that the ISD brings together emerging political leaders from diverse ideological backgrounds and political parties, including representatives associated with the Congress, BJP and regional political formations. She said the objective of the programme was to nurture ethical, constitutional and development-oriented leadership while promoting dialogue across political differences.

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Lata said that as part of the intensive leadership journey, participants would get exposure to parliamentary functioning, democratic institutions, campaign strategy, governance mechanism and constitutional values. She said that trainees would also visit Parliament House, and observe proceedings and interact with MPs.

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Lata said the selection was not merely a personal achievement but a recognition of the growing role of women in governance.

Lata won the Pradhan post for the second consecutive time and is actively engaged in community development, women’s empowerment and local governance initiatives in the region.

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