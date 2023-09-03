Himachal bans cutting of hills for two weeks

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 2

The Himachal Pradesh Government on Saturday announced a two-week state-wide ban on the cutting of hills and allowing fresh building permissions, except for repairing roads and structures damaged by the recent torrential rain.

“The cutting of hills for any kind of private development and construction activity, except for rebuilding of disaster-affected buildings and roads, shall be banned in the entire state for two weeks till September 16,” the government said in a statement.

Fresh planning or building permissions would also be banned for commercial or tourism units in Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, Solan and Chamba districts during the period, a spokesperson said.

During the ongoing monsoon season, unprecedented environmental disruptions have been witnessed across the state, which include landslides, land subsidence, river bank failures and severe erosion, leading to the loss of lives and property.

“The decision has been taken to ensure the safety of humans, habitations and infrastructure; to preserve the fragile ecology; and to limit any such damage in the future,” the spokesperson said.

#Shimla