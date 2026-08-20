Himachal bans manufacture, sale of fake paneer made with vegetable oil for one year

The Himachal Pradesh Government has banned the manufacture and sale of products being marketed as “paneer” if milk has been wholly or partly replaced with vegetable oil, vegetable fat or any other non-dairy ingredient. The ban, issued by Food Safety Department, will remain in force for one year, unless withdrawn or modified earlier.

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The department had recently conducted inspections and sampling of paneer and paneer-analogue products at various places in the state. According to officials, several samples failed to meet the prescribed standards. In some cases, products were found to be substandard, unsafe or sold under incorrect names. The department also found instances where such products were stored or sold without proper labelling, declarations, bills and purchase records, making it difficult to trace their source and ingredients. In some cases, products sold as paneer were found to contain fats other than milk fat.

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The order will apply not only to paneer manufacturers and sellers but also to hotels, restaurants, dhabas, caterers, canteens, messes, hostels and cloud kitchens.

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In case of violations, food safety officers can collect samples for testing. Products found violating the prescribed standards may be seized, prohibited from sale, recalled or destroyed. Action, including penalties, may also be initiated under the Food Safety and Standards Act.

All food business operators and food-service establishments across the state will be required to comply with the order.