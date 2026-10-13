Himachal: BBN industries cry foul over electricity crisis, seek CM’s help

Industrial units in the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN) belt are facing mounting production losses due to prolonged unscheduled power outages, frequent voltage tripping and rotational cuts over the past 15 days, prompting the BBN Industries Association (BBNIA) to seek immediate intervention from the CM.

The association expressed concern over daily power cuts of 50-70 MW, warning that persistent disruptions were threatening industrial operations in an increasingly competitive business environment. Industry representatives linked the situation to the state government’s reported decision to sell 600 MW of power to Kerala, arguing that local industrial requirements must be safeguarded before electricity is exported.

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“The commercial intent of the state government to generate revenue through surplus energy trading is not questioned, but it should not come at the cost of industries already suffering from severe power deficits,” said YS Guleria, president of BBNIA.

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The association submitted an urgent representation to the Chief Minister seeking immediate remedial measures. It also convened a meeting of its office-bearers to discuss the impact of the disruptions on industrial production and operating costs.

Guleria said unscheduled outages and frequent tripping were damaging in-process production batches, disrupting supply schedules and exposing industrial units to financial penalties. Abrupt shutdowns also resulted in raw material wastage, higher restarting costs and potential damage to expensive machinery. Reliance on diesel generator sets to maintain operations had further increased production costs.

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Shailesh Aggarwal, former president and patron of the association, said existing substations serving industrial areas were already overloaded and ageing power distribution infrastructure required urgent replacement. Although three to four new substations had reportedly been approved, work had not progressed due to the absence of budgetary allocation, he added.

The association warned that sustained production losses could also affect the state’s revenue from electricity duty and GST, besides employment generation and the broader development of the BBN industrial belt. The BBNIA demanded that adequate electricity be secured for local industrial consumers, particularly during peak-demand hours, before power is committed for export to other states. It urged the government to address infrastructure bottlenecks and ensure reliable supply to protect industrial activity.