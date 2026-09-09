Himachal BDOs protest language used by Kangana at Mandi DISHA meeting

The Himachal Pradesh Block Development Officers (BDOs) Association has objected to the language allegedly used by MP Kangana Ranaut during a recent DISHA meeting held in Mandi while stating that it fully respects the role of elected representatives in reviewing development works. In a press statement issued on Tuesday, the association said that DISHA committees, constituted through the Union Ministry of Rural Development, were important platforms for reviewing the progress of development schemes, identifying shortcomings and finding solutions through constructive dialogue. It added that accountability and scrutiny by public representatives were an integral part of the democratic system and the association welcomed these.

However, the association said that the use of language that affected the dignity and morale of officers was regrettable as it disappointed the BDOs. It urged that future reviews be conducted on the basis of facts, official records and ground realities while maintaining a respectful and dignified tone.

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About MPLADS works in Mandi district, the association said that 237 works worth Rs 5.11 crore had been sanctioned under 23 implementing agencies and of which only 12 were BDO offices. Of the total works, 68 works worth Rs 1.55 crore had been completed, 143 works worth Rs 1.66 crore were under progress while 26 works worth Rs 1.89 crore were yet to start.

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The association said that among the 212 MPLADS works worth Rs 3.99 crore handled through 12 BDO offices, 57 had been completed, 142 were in progress and the work on only 13 had not been started. It claimed that the work on around 94 per cent of the sanctioned works had commenced under BDO offices.

The association stated that 72 works worth Rs 1.85 crore had been sanctioned during the current financial year itself. It added that the implementation process had also been affected by the introduction of new procedures and technical systems on the e-Sakshi portal.

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According to the association, BDO offices often execute works through gram panchayats and delays could arise due to the lack of land availability, forest permissions, consent of beneficiaries or landowners, no-objection certificates, legal cases and reluctance at the panchayat level.

The association highlighted the role of BDO offices in disaster relief, restoration work, MGNREGA works and the implementation of several Central and state schemes despite limited manpower.

Association president GC Pathak said that it did not seek to avoid accountability and was prepared to explain shortcomings on the basis of records and take corrective action, wherever required. However, the association appealed for reviews to be conducted in a factual, respectful and constructive manner or it may consider stronger measures if similar incidents recur.