Himachal becomes 1st hill state to provide tap water to every home

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 8

Despite difficult geographical conditions of the state, Himachal has become the first hill state in the country to provide water to every household. According to a press note issued by the government today, 100 per cent of the 17.08 lakh rural families in the state have now been provided with the facility of tap water.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, “The Jal Jeevan Mission was announced on August 15, 2019 under which a target was set to provide household tap connections to all the households in the country by 2024. The state has achieved its target ahead of time and made its place among the top 9 states in the country.”

The state has also received additional incentives from the Central Government based on its performance on the parameter of quality of drinking water.

Sukhu said, “The state-level scheme sanctioning committee has approved 1,742 water schemes with an estimated cost of Rs 5,757.79 crore. Drought-prone areas of the state were identified for the implementation of the water supply schemes. Besides, priority was given to tribal areas, aspirational districts and Sansad Adarsh Gram Panchayats.”

“Forty-nine rural drinking water schemes have been completely handed over to the local gram panchayats for operation and maintenance. The government has trained 28,600 panchayat representatives and 22,562 Village Water and Sanitation Committee membersin this regard,” the CM said.

He said back-end schemes worth about Rs 1,000 crore were being implemented to ensure that at least 55 litres of water per person per day could be provided, ensuring stability and adequate quantity of quality water to the public.