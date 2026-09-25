Himachal becomes first state to launch Him e-Panchayat Proceedings System

Himachal Pradesh has become the first state in the country to launch the Him e-Panchayat Proceedings System, a portal through which proceedings of meetings of Panchayats, Panchayat Samitis (BDCs) and Zila Parishads will be made available online.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh launched the portal here today. He also inaugurated a two-day national-level orientation workshop on the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) at the Dr Manmohan Singh Himachal Pradesh Institute of Public Administration (MSHIPA).

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“Through this portal, the proceedings of meetings of Panchayats, Panchayat Samitis (BDCs), and Zila Parishads will be made available online. This will enhance transparency and ensure that records are made available digitally in a secure and organised manner,” he said.

The minister said Him e-Panchayat would also be integrated with the official website of the Panchayati Raj Department, enabling citizens to view the proceedings of any Panchayat meeting from anywhere in the future. This, he said, would further strengthen transparency and accountability at the Panchayat level.

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The portal will record the attendance of Gram Sabha members, including the Pradhan, Up-Pradhan and ward members, online. The agenda, meeting minutes and proceedings of Panchayat, BDC and Zila Parishad meetings can also be updated on the portal.

Anirudh Singh said around 90 per cent of Himachal Pradesh was rural and that the responsibility for rural development rested largely with officers and employees of the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department.

Director, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Raghav Sharma, and Surendra Mohan, Chief Executive Officer of the HP State Rural Livelihoods Mission, were also present.