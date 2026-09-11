Himachal: Bhuntar-Manikaran road set for facelift with Rs 2.5 crore project

The long-awaited repair of the 35-km Bhuntar-Manikaran road, a vital artery for tourism and religious travel in Kullu district, has finally commenced. The Public Works Department (PWD) has launched an extensive tarring and patchwork operation on the deteriorated stretches of the crucial route, with an estimated cost of Rs 2.5 crore.

The work is being carried out on a war footing, bringing a sense of relief to locals and tourists who have endured bumpy rides for years.

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According to PWD SDO Govind Thakur, the tarring work has been completed from Jachhni bridge to Chharodnala, while repairs are underway at other damaged points. The approved funds will be used to cover the stretch up to Jari, and a proposal for an additional Rs 3 crore has been submitted to the government for the repair of the road from Jari to Manikaran. This road holds immense significance for the Parbati Valley, serving as a lifeline for locals and a gateway for lakhs of tourists visiting destinations like Kasol, Manikaran, Kheerganga and the sacred hot springs and gurdwara.

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The road’s condition had severely deteriorated due to the devastating natural disasters of 2023 and 2025. Landslides, flash floods and road cave-ins had left the route in a deplorable state. Multiple sections had narrowed to a single lane with crumbling edges, while slope failures during monsoons frequently blocked the road.

For over three-and-a-half years, commuters faced daily hardships, with authorities even imposing nighttime restrictions on heavy vehicles due to the road’s poor condition. The route, used daily by locals, pilgrims and tourists, had become a constant hazard, with potholes, broken edges and inadequate drainage posing serious risks.

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Residents have expressed their gratitude to Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, who recently inspected the road. They also thanked Kullu MLA Sunder Singh Thakur for raising and expediting these long-pending issues. The residents noted that three major roads — Aut-Banjar, Kullu-Naggar-Manali and Bhuntar-Manikaran, which had suffered neglect for over a decade, are finally being revamped and proposals for their widening have also gathered momentum.

The comprehensive restoration project promises to ensure safer and smoother journeys, providing a major boost to the region’s tourism-dependent economy and improving the quality of life for thousands of locals.