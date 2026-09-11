DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Bhuntar-Manikaran road set for facelift with Rs 2.5 crore project

Himachal: Bhuntar-Manikaran road set for facelift with Rs 2.5 crore project

article_Author
Abhinav Vashisht
Kullu, Updated At : 01:21 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The tarring work underway on the Bhuntar-Manikaran road in Kullu on Thursday.
Advertisement

The long-awaited repair of the 35-km Bhuntar-Manikaran road, a vital artery for tourism and religious travel in Kullu district, has finally commenced. The Public Works Department (PWD) has launched an extensive tarring and patchwork operation on the deteriorated stretches of the crucial route, with an estimated cost of Rs 2.5 crore.

The work is being carried out on a war footing, bringing a sense of relief to locals and tourists who have endured bumpy rides for years.

Advertisement

According to PWD SDO Govind Thakur, the tarring work has been completed from Jachhni bridge to Chharodnala, while repairs are underway at other damaged points. The approved funds will be used to cover the stretch up to Jari, and a proposal for an additional Rs 3 crore has been submitted to the government for the repair of the road from Jari to Manikaran. This road holds immense significance for the Parbati Valley, serving as a lifeline for locals and a gateway for lakhs of tourists visiting destinations like Kasol, Manikaran, Kheerganga and the sacred hot springs and gurdwara.

Advertisement

The road’s condition had severely deteriorated due to the devastating natural disasters of 2023 and 2025. Landslides, flash floods and road cave-ins had left the route in a deplorable state. Multiple sections had narrowed to a single lane with crumbling edges, while slope failures during monsoons frequently blocked the road.

For over three-and-a-half years, commuters faced daily hardships, with authorities even imposing nighttime restrictions on heavy vehicles due to the road’s poor condition. The route, used daily by locals, pilgrims and tourists, had become a constant hazard, with potholes, broken edges and inadequate drainage posing serious risks.

Advertisement

Residents have expressed their gratitude to Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, who recently inspected the road. They also thanked Kullu MLA Sunder Singh Thakur for raising and expediting these long-pending issues. The residents noted that three major roads — Aut-Banjar, Kullu-Naggar-Manali and Bhuntar-Manikaran, which had suffered neglect for over a decade, are finally being revamped and proposals for their widening have also gathered momentum.

The comprehensive restoration project promises to ensure safer and smoother journeys, providing a major boost to the region’s tourism-dependent economy and improving the quality of life for thousands of locals.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts