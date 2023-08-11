Himachal: Big boulders hit car on Chandigarh-Manali highway; 6-year-old killed, 3 seriously injured

Tribune News Service

Mandi, August 11

Big boulders hit a car on Chandigarh-Manali highway at 6 Miles in Mandi district today late evening, leading to the death of a six-year-old child on the spot while three members of the family were critically injured. The deceased was identified as Chinmay, while the injured included his father Prashant Agarwal, mother Dhanvanti and two-year-old sister Maysha, who are natives of Bhojpur village in Mandi.

Deeply saddened to learn about the tragic road accident on Chandigarh-Manali NH near 6 mile, resulting in the unfortunate loss of a 4-year-old child's life. My heartfelt condolences to the families affected by this devastating incident. I have directed the authorities to extend… — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) August 11, 2023

According to the police, the couple along with their two children, aged six and two years, were on their way to Sundernagar from Kullu, when the accident took place. Suddenly, big boulders rolled down from the hillside, which directly hit the vehicle. The car was also damaged badly.

"In this mishap, a six-year-old child died on the spot, while his parents and younger sister were critically injured. The injured victims were rushed to Mandi zonal hospital for treatment,” said Mandi ASP Sagar Chander.

He said that in view of public safety, this highway will remain closed for vehicular traffic at night.

"The detailed information about deceased and injured victims is yet awaited" he said.

Due to on-going four-laning work in the area, this road stretch has become a death trap for the travellers.

#Kullu #Manali #Mandi