Himachal: Bilaspur coach nurtures future wrestlers

For a teacher or a coach, the biggest award is often the success of their students or trainees. They tend to downplay their own achievements in comparison with the feats accomplished by those they have mentored. For Jagdish Kumar, a wrestling coach and physical education teacher at Government Senior Secondary School, Auhar in Bilaspur district, the recent selection of one of his students for the Indian team for the Under-18 World School Games in Brazil is a moment of pride. “One of our girls has made it to the Indian team for the Under-18 World School Games in Brazil. Two boys also came close to making it to the team but unfortunately lost in the final,” says Jagdish, while speaking from Chhattisgarh, where trials were held to select Indian teams in various disciplines for the Brazil games.

Jagdish himself had been an international wrestler and a Parshuram award winner, the highest sports award in Himachal Pradesh given to sportspersons who have achieved distinction at the national level or represented India and achieved success at the international level.

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Over his around two decades as a teacher and coach, Jagdish had helped in producing several medal winners at school national games and international competitions, including the World School Games. “Around 100 of my students have secured government jobs under the sports quota. For me, that’s the most satisfying part of my job as a teacher and coach,” he adds.

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Jagdish’s trainees have been winning medals despite limited infrastructure available for wrestling at the school level in the state. “The Education Department does not have a dedicated sports hostel for wrestling like it has for other sports such as volleyball, kabaddi and badminton,” he says. He believes residential training facilities can give the sport a major boost in the state.

“We are from hilly areas. Our children are physically fit and agile and are naturally well suited for wrestling. If we provide them with proper facilities, they can do very well,” he says. According to him, a sports hostel, ideally in Sundernagar, can become a major centre for nurturing young wrestling talent.

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While there is a rich dangal culture in the state, where wrestlers compete on mud, competitive wrestling at the national and international levels is conducted on mats. “There’s a massive difference between wrestling on mud and on mats. I am trying to get mats from the department for as many schools as possible. We now have mats in 10 to 12 schools where we have good talent for wrestling,” he adds.

Jagdish believes that Himachal has no shortage of potential and talent. What is missing is sustained support and infrastructure. “Give children the required facilities and opportunities and they will deliver,” he adds.