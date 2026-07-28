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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Bilaspur’s Rishabh wins bronze medal at Asian Pencak Silat meet

Himachal: Bilaspur’s Rishabh wins bronze medal at Asian Pencak Silat meet

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:09 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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Rishabh Chauhan being honoured in Mandi upon his arrival from Vietnam. Tribune Photo
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Rishabh Chauhan, a young Pencak Silat athlete from Ghumarwin in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur district, received a warm welcome on his arrival in Mandi today after winning a bronze medal at the 10th Senior Asian Pencak Silat Championship held in Vietnam from July 15 to 23.

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The reception was organised by the Pencak Silat Association of Himachal Pradesh, which felicitated the medal-winning athlete for bringing laurels to the state and the country.

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Joginder Singh Azad, president of the association, said Rishabh clinched the bronze medal in the men’s Under-45 kg Tanding (Fight) category, competing against some of Asia’s top martial artists. He said the achievement reflected Rishabh’s dedication, discipline and years of rigorous training.

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Azad added that Rishabh had been training for the past four years at the Hemang Martial Arts Academy in Mandi under expert guidance. Describing the medal as a proud moment for Himachal Pradesh and India, he said the young athlete’s success would inspire aspiring martial artists across the state.

During the felicitation ceremony, the association honoured Rishabh with a traditional Himachali shawl and cap and presented him with a cash incentive of Rs 11,000 in recognition of his achievement.

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Among those present were association president Joginder Singh Azad, state executive member Daivagya Awasthi, Rohan, Mandi District Pencak Silat Association vice-president Paras Vaidya, joint secretary Rakesh Kumar and members Devinder Kumar and Vijay Kumar.

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