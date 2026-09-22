Himachal: Bindal seeks white paper on Kishau pact

Accusing the Congress government of compromising Himachal Pradesh’s long-term interests in the recently signed Kishau Dam agreement, BJP state president Rajeev Bindal on Monday demanded a white paper on the state’s water rights, irrigation, local employment and the financial implications of the pact. Addressing a press conference here, he questioned the state government’s decision to “give up its water rights to save an annual investment of Rs 135.69 crore”. He demanded that the government disclose the agreement’s full financial implications, particularly those relating to Himachal Pradesh’s water rights, irrigation potential and future revenue. Bindal said the BJP welcomed the Kishau Dam agreement but expressed concern over its implications for Himachal Pradesh’s share of water from the Tons river.
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