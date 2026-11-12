Himachal: Bir-Billing’s deadly skies expose alarming safety gaps

Bir-Billing witnessed two alarming paragliding incidents on Tuesday, laying bare the mounting safety concerns at Himachal Pradesh’s internationally acclaimed adventure sports destination. While a Russian pilot got entangled in high-voltage transmission wires earlier in the day and had to be rescued in a dramatic operation, a tourist lost his life in a tandem paragliding crash in the evening. The back-to-back incidents have once again brought the safety arrangements and emergency preparedness at the popular flying site under scrutiny.

The latest victim, Subham Dobliyal, a resident of Greater Noida, was undertaking a tandem flight with a local pilot when the accident occurred barely six minutes after take-off from Billing. The tragedy came just hours after the Russian pilot’s narrow escape highlighted the dangers posed by high-voltage transmission lines cutting across flying corridors.

The incidents have raised serious questions about safety arrangements at a destination that attracts hundreds of Indian and foreign pilots every October and November. Despite its international reputation, Bir-Billing continues to grapple with inadequate rescue infrastructure, unpredictable weather and gaps in safety regulation.

The accident record makes for grim reading. Available figures show that 17 pilots have lost their lives in around 30 paragliding accidents at Bir-Billing over the past decade, up to November 2026. The victims include pilots from Russia, Japan, Australia, Canada, Belgium and Austria, besides Indian pilots and trainees. Mid-air collisions, equipment failures, difficult terrain and adverse weather conditions have figured among the reported causes.

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One of the biggest shortcomings is the absence of a permanent, round-the-clock mountain rescue facility with a dedicated helicopter equipped with a winch. Whenever pilots crash or get stranded in inaccessible stretches of the Dhauladhar mountains, the administration has to depend on outside helicopter operators and insurance companies.

The time lost in securing approvals, arranging aircraft and mobilising rescue teams can prove critical for injured pilots stranded in freezing temperatures and treacherous terrain. For a destination hosting international adventure sports enthusiasts, the absence of an immediate and professionally equipped rescue mechanism remains an alarming vulnerability.

Unpredictable weather adds to the risks. Sudden changes in wind direction, turbulence and cloud formations can turn routine flights into life-threatening emergencies. Experts maintain that a comprehensive real-time weather-monitoring network, backed by advance alerts and continuous communication with pilots, is essential to minimise accidents.

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Equally concerning are the high-voltage transmission lines cutting across flying corridors in Kangra and Mandi districts. Tuesday’s incident involving the Russian pilot has underlined the urgency of mapping these lines, identifying vulnerable stretches and installing conspicuous warning markers wherever technically feasible.

More than 500 foreign pilots have reportedly registered for flying activities this season. However, registration alone cannot guarantee safety. Baijnath SDM Sankalp Gautam has said that pilots’ documents are verified through an online registration system. Experts stress that this must be supplemented by regular equipment inspections, verification of flying experience, insurance coverage and mandatory safety briefings before take-off.

Suresh Kumar, an experienced pilot who has led several rescue operations in the challenging Dhauladhar terrain, has called for a comprehensive and professionally managed rescue mechanism. He emphasised the need for an independent safety audit of the entire flying corridor, covering take-off and landing sites, weather-monitoring arrangements, communication systems and rescue infrastructure.

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Bir-Billing’s global reputation has been built on its exceptional flying conditions and breathtaking landscape. But repeated fatalities and near-fatal incidents are exposing the widening gap between its international image and ground-level safety preparedness. Unless the authorities move beyond registrations and assurances to establish a robust safety and rescue system, the destination’s biggest attraction could increasingly become its greatest liability.

A decade of deadly flights

2016: A Russian pilot died after his paraglider reportedly struck an 11-KV transmission line. In November, 38-year-old Japanese pilot Makota Sukhom died after crashing into a hillside near Bir-Billing.

2018: A 50-year-old Australian pilot died in a crash landing near Jogindernagar.

2020: Akshay (24), a resident of Chhota Bhangal, and co-pilot Shyam Lal died when their paraglider crashed near Barot during a training flight. In April, Canadian pilot Cheval Christian Yaves also died in a paragliding accident near Bir.

2021: Delhi-based pilot Rohit Bhadoria went missing after taking off from Billing. His body was recovered from the Dhauladhar mountains seven months later. In November, Sandeep Chaudhary died after falling from a paraglider during a tandem flight.

2022: Pilot Rakesh and tourist Akash Aggarwal from Ghaziabad died in a crash near Bir in September. Other fatal accidents involving pilots from Lucknow and Russia were also reported, but their details require verification.

2023: Abhay, a trainee pilot from Lucknow, died after taking off from Billing. In October, 70-year-old Polish pilot Andrzej Kulawik went missing during a cross-country flight.

2024: A mid-air collision over Bir-Billing in October claimed the life of 67-year-old Belgian pilot Patrick.

2025: In October, 27-year-old tandem pilot Megan Elizabeth died after an accident in the steep Dhauladhar mountains. Her body was recovered following an extensive search operation near Dharamsala. In another incident, tandem pilot Mohan Singh died after crashing shortly after take-off from Billing while carrying a tourist.

2026: In October, 47-year-old Bulgarian pilot Maxim Beltinov died in an accident in the Dhauladhar hills. On November 10, 26-year-old tourist Shubham Dobliyal from Greater Noida died after falling from a tandem paraglider barely six minutes after take-off from Billing.