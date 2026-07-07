Himachal BJP core committee to chart roadmap for 2027 Assembly polls

The Himachal BJP’s core committee will meet in Shimla on July 7 to deliberate on organisational issues and formulate the party’s strategy for the 2027 Assembly elections.

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The meeting assumes significance as the Opposition BJP intensifies preparations to regain power in the state.

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Senior party leaders, including state BJP president Rajeev Bindal, Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, former chief ministers Shanta Kumar and Prem Kumar Dhumal, state organisational general secretary Siddharthan, MPs Anurag Thakur, Sikander Kumar and Harsh Mahajan, MLAs Satpal Singh Satti, Rakesh Jamwal and Vipin Singh Parmar, along with other state office-bearers, are expected to attend.

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BJP national vice-president Saudan Singh, Himachal BJP in-charge Shrikant Sharma and co-in-charge Sanjay Tandon will attend the meeting as special invitees.

According to party sources, the leadership is expected to focus on strengthening the organisation up to the booth level and preparing a comprehensive roadmap for the 2027 Vidhan Sabha elections.

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The BJP is also likely to chalk out an aggressive campaign strategy to target the Congress government over what it terms anti-people decisions and its alleged failure to fulfil the guarantees promised ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections.

The meeting is also significant as former Union Minister and former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar is expected to participate in the deliberations after a long gap.