Himachal BJP core committee to prepare roadmap for 2027 assembly polls

Great significance is being attached to the crucial meeting of the Himachal BJP core committee, which is scheduled to be held in Shimla on Tuesday, as the party is expected to address organisational issues and chalk out its roadmap for the 2027 Assembly polls.

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All senior BJP leaders, including State BJP President Rajeev Bindal, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, former chief ministers Shanta Kumar and P.K. Dhumal, State Organisational General Secretary Sidharthan, party MPs Anurag Thakur, Sikander Kumar and Harsh Mahajan, MLAs Satpal Singh Satti, Rakesh Jamwal and Vipin Parmar, along with other state office-bearers, will attend the meeting.

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Special invitees, BJP National Vice-President Saudan Singh, Himachal BJP in-charge Shrikant Sharma and co-in-charge Sanjay Tandon, are also expected to attend the meeting.

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The BJP's top brass is expected to focus on initiatives to strengthen the party organisation right up to the booth level and prepare a roadmap for the 2027 Vidhan Sabha elections. The Opposition BJP is keen to regain power in Himachal, and the party is expected to launch an aggressive campaign highlighting what it describes as the anti-people decisions of the Congress government.

The focus will also remain on the state government's alleged failure to fulfil the guarantees it made in the run-up to the 2022 assembly elections.

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Though most of the leaders have been attending the core committee meetings, it is after a long time that Shanta Kumar is expected to be part of the deliberations.