Himachal BJP disciplinary action: 28 office-bearers relieved of responsibilities

In a strict disciplinary action, the state BJP has relieved 28 office-bearers and workers from their organisational responsibilities for contesting Zila Parishad elections against the officially authorised BJP candidates. Reiterating that organisational discipline remains the party’s highest priority, state BJP president Rajeev Bindal on Sunday issued the order to this effect after consultations with senior leaders of the party.

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In a press statement issued by the BJP state unit, the party made it clear that no individual can be above party discipline, organisational values, and support for official candidates. The BJP said it is a cadre-based ideological organisation where discipline and commitment to the party line are paramount. “Contesting elections against officially declared BJP candidates has been termed a serious violation of party discipline and organisational ethics,” said the release.

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The BJP said that contesting against authorised party candidates directly amounts to anti-organisation activity and indiscipline. The action has been taken to maintain organisational discipline and send a clear message that party interests are supreme.

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The party further said that the BJP would continue to take strict action against anti-party activities in the future as well. All workers and office bearers have been urged to work unitedly in support of the party ideology and officially declared candidates.

State-level officials against whom action was taken:

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