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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal BJP divided into five factions, says CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu ahead of 2027 poll

Himachal BJP divided into five factions, says CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu ahead of 2027 poll

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Kullu, Updated At : 01:36 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu lays stones for development projects in Kullu on Monday.
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday launched a sharp attack on the BJP, alleging that the opposition party had split into five factions and was behaving like a “future-teller” ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Addressing mediapersons in Kullu, Sukhu said the people would ultimately decide who comes to power, while different BJP factions were making contradictory claims about leadership in various places.

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Accusing the BJP of exploiting the state’s resources during its tenure, the CM also alleged that the Centre had deprived Himachal Pradesh of its rightful dues. Referring to the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of Rs 1,500 crore, he questioned whether the BJP could secure votes if such financial assistance was withheld.

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Sukhu said his government was fighting for the state’s rights and working to ensure that its resources reached the last person, citing welfare initiatives covering 70 lakh people and 23 lakh families.

On the proposed induction of Sunder Thakur into the Cabinet, Sukhu said discussions had been underway for a year and that a decision would be taken when the stars were favourable. He added that the Cabinet expansion would take place soon.

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Responding to the BJP’s claim that Union Health Minister JP Nadda had approved 320 postgraduate medical seats in the state, Sukhu said Himachal had 277 such seats after MBBS for nearly four decades. He asserted that his government had filled 320 seats in accordance with National Medical Commission requirements across various colleges and specialities, including radiography, cardiology and medicine.

Earlier, Sukhu inaugurated an NCC hangar at Bhuntar airport, constructed at a cost of Rs 75 lakh, marking a boost to the NCC Air Wing in Himachal. The NCC aircraft received a water cannon salute, while cadets showcased aircraft models and drones.

The CM also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 206.32 crore in Kullu and Banjar constituencies. These included five projects worth Rs 65 crore in Kullu and 21 works worth Rs 141.32 crore in Banjar.

Major projects include a 110-metre bridge at Pirdi costing Rs 28.35 crore, power substations, a wellness centre at Shastri Nagar, roads under PMGSY-IV and a multi-storey parking facility at Rau Nala.

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