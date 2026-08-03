Himachal: BJP Legislature Party to finalise monsoon session strategy today

The BJP Legislature Party will meet here on Tuesday to finalise its strategy for the forthcoming monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, with the party preparing to launch a coordinated offensive against the Congress government over what it describes as corruption, political vendetta and anti-people policies. According to BJP state media incharge and MLA Randhir Sharma, the meeting will be chaired by Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and attended by BJP state president Rajeev Bindal along with party MLAs.

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Sharma said the BJP would raise issues both inside the Assembly and among the public, alleging that the Congress government had failed to deliver development and good governance during its nearly four-year tenure. Instead, he claimed, the government had focused on political vendetta, corruption and decisions that had adversely affected the people.

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He further alleged that the state government had misused the administrative machinery to suppress the opposition, claiming that BJP leaders, MLAs and public representatives were being selectively targeted through legal cases. Such actions, he said, were creating an atmosphere of fear and weakening democratic institutions.

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The meeting will also deliberate on the state’s law and order situation, unemployment, issues concerning government employees, hardships faced by farmers and horticulturists, closure of public institutions, rising inflation and other matters that the BJP intends to raise forcefully during the Assembly session.