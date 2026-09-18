Himachal BJP MLA’s funding jibe at party MPs triggers debate

A remark by Sadar BJP MLA and former minister Anil Sharma has triggered a political debate in Mandi after he publicly spoke about seeking financial assistance from BJP MPs for development projects in his constituency, but eventually approaching the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led state government for support.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of a sports competition at Kot-Tunggal yesterday, Sharma said around Rs 2 crore was required for construction of a parking facility at Kotli. He said he had initially approached MPs seeking financial assistance, asking them for Rs 25 lakh each, but did not receive the expected support.

Advertisement

Sharma said he subsequently met the CM and raised the issue of funding for the project. According to the MLA, funds were later made available and construction work on the parking facility had begun.

Advertisement

The BJP legislator also referred to funding for a college building, saying Rs 80 lakh had been received for the project. He said he would continue pursuing funds for development works for which the foundation stones had already been laid in his constituency.

Sharma further said if funds were not received during the current financial year, he would continue pursuing the matter next year to ensure completion of the projects.

Advertisement

His remarks have assumed political significance as all four Lok Sabha MPs from Himachal Pradesh are from the BJP. His public reference to seeking funds from party MPs, followed by his approach to the Congress government for assistance, has brought intra-party coordination and the availability of development funding into focus.

The remarks could also provide political talking points to the Opposition, particularly on the question of whether BJP representatives at different levels are adequately coordinating on development issues.

Sharma, son of former Union minister Sukh Ram, was earlier associated with the Congress before joining the BJP. He has close association with the CM Sukhu. His latest remarks have added another layer to the political discourse in Mandi over development funding and coordination among elected representatives.