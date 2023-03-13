Himachal BJP stages protest against Sukhu govt’s decision to close institutions opened during previous regime

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 13

BJP leaders and workers, led by former chief minister Jairam Thakur, today staged a protest march against the decision of the Sukhu regime to de-notify over 600 institutions opened by the previous BJP government.

They took out a protest march and raised slogans against the Congress government, demanding re-opening of the institutions de-notified by the present regime. Thakur was accompanied by former minister Suresh Bhardwaj, former speaker and MLA Vipin Parmar, state BJP general secretary and MLA Rakesh Jamwal and other party office bearers.

The BJP leaders later met Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and placed before him the signatures obtained from across the state against closure of institutions.

Thakur said that governments keep changing but no regime in the past has acted with political vendetta. “We never expected that the government will take such a drastic step. The CM took oath on December 11 and on the very next day a decision was taken to de-notify the institutions opened by us,” said Thakur, addressing the party workers.

He said the BJP thought that the government had taken a decision in a haste and will havea re-think on the issue but this trend continued in every department and recently 19 colleges de-notified. “They should have reviewed and examined opening of institutions to see if norms were being fulfilled and then taken a final decision accordingly,” the former CM said.

He reminded that his government had made the institutions announced by the previous Virbahdra regime functional and not closed them.

He defended the move of his regime of opening new institutions in public interest. “The CM claimed that the Congress had come to power to change the system but their actions are totally different,” he said. He also questioned the appointment of Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPS) when various courts had ruled against their appointments.

He said the Congress government claims that the state is under huge debt but there is no dearth of money for appointing advisors with cabinet rank. “We wanted to support the government on public issues but the Sukhu regime has compelled us to take to the roads to oppose their dictatorial decision,” he remarked.

“It is for the first time in my last 25 years in the Assembly that an anti-government feeling is all across the state. People are out on the roads protesting against the government as it is in its last leg,” he said. He said the government stands exposed within three months of its rule as decisions have been taken with political vendetta.

#BJP #Shimla