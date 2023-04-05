Himachal: BJP stages walkout over reduction of MC wards in Shimla, CM says done as per norms

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, April 5

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said the decision to reduce the number of wards in the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) from 41 to 34 had been undertaken within the purview of the norms.

Even as Sukhu said that the decision to reduce the number of wards was strictly as per the law, opposition MLAs raised slogans and finally staged a walkout. The issue was raised through a Point of Order by Naina Devi MLA Randhir Sharma who questioned the issuance of the Ordinance 15 days before the budget session.

Responding to the BJP allegations, CM said the opposition only wants to stage a walk out and not participate in the assembly debate. “It would have been far better if you had participated in the debate when the Bill was passed yesterday," he said. He said the roaster had been issued to ensure that the same wards are not reserved for women again and again.

Sukhu said even though it was mandatory to hold the SMC elections before 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections, the BJP ensured that polls get deferred with the matter being challenged in the court.

Giving the ruling, Speaker Kuldeep Pathania told the BJP members that theyshould have opposed and registered their objections when the Bill was being discussed yesterday. “You should participate in the debate on issues in the interest of the state," the Speaker said while giving his ruling.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said the government seems to have taken over the role of the Election Commission, which has virtually been crippled. “The Bill for reducing wards was tabled on the same day when the election schedule was notified. Moreover, the date for making new voters was extended and 11,000 bogus votes made to somehow win the elections,” Thakur said.

Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri said the former CM should clarify why the Shimla MC polls were delayed. "Fearing defeat, now once again you want to create hurdles and delay the holding of the urban body polls," said Agnihotri. He added that the water cess had been imposed to generate Rs 4000 crore additional revenue as part of the endeavour to mobilize resources.

Agnihotri said the BJP is acting against the interest of the state. "Their regime did not auction the liquor vends, which resulted in loss of revenue and when we held the open auction, the Excise department has earned an additional Rs 520 crore,” he said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said the BJP had not right to object as they had not participated in the debate while the Bill was being passed. "It is the discretion and mandate of the government to bring about an Ordinance or a Bill and opposition cannot dictate terms," he remarked.

