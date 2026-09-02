Himachal BJP state president Rajeev Bindal promises dues to retired employees if BJP returns to power

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Bindal said employees who had devoted 30 to 40 years of their lives to serving the state were now being forced to take to the streets to seek benefits that were rightfully theirs. “Retired employees are not seeking any favour but their legitimate dues. Forcing them to protest raises serious questions about the priorities and functioning of the Congress government,” he said.

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He criticised the state government for allegedly remaining indifferent to their concerns, saying the Chief Minister, ministers and MLAs had failed to respond adequately to the grievances of those who had spent decades in public service.

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Bindal said nearly 8,000 retired employees had earlier gheraoed the Vidhan Sabha in Dharamsala, while demonstrations had continued across various districts. He said thousands had now gathered outside the Vidhan Sabha in Shimla to press for their demands.

According to Bindal, nearly 1.85 lakh retired employees were awaiting pensionary benefits, including 15 per cent arrears, dearness allowance, gratuity, leave encashment, commutation and pay arrears. He said mounting liabilities were causing financial hardship, while many retirees were also facing difficulties in getting medical reimbursement bills cleared.