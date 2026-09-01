Himachal BJP to intensify stir against Congress govt

The BJP will intensify its campaign against the Congress government, with the party planning public agitations at 170 locations across Himachal Pradesh in September, state BJP president Rajeev Bindal said here today.

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Addressing a press conference after a series of meetings at the party headquarters, Bindal said the BJP had already organised protests at 121 locations in August over damaged roads, stalled development works and alleged failure to fulfil poll guarantees.

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He said the party would hold another 17 district-level protests in September, with the focus shifting to issues concerning women and the guarantees made to them by the Congress ahead of the Assembly elections.

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Bindal claimed that nearly 1.07 lakh posts were lying vacant in the state government and accused the Congress of failing to fulfil its promise of providing permanent and pensionable government employment. “The BJP will go from village to village, panchayat to panchayat and district to district and seek an account of every guarantee made by the Congress,” he said.

The BJP president also accused the government of attempting to curtail the financial powers of elected Panchayati Raj institutions. He alleged that following the release of funds under the 16th Finance Commission, BDOs were convening meetings of Panchayat Pradhans on the directions of the Finance Department and asking them to deposit 50 per cent of the funds with the IPH and PWD departments.

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Bindal also opposed the proposed revival of the lottery system, arguing that revenue generation should not come at the cost of families and society.

Meanwhile, the BJP will launch a month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ from September 17 to October 17 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 25 years in public office. The campaign will feature blood donation, cleanliness and plantation drives, medical camps and other social service activities.